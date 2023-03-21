Bruins Not Fixing Anything ‘That’s Not Broken’ With Goalie Tandem

The Bruins aren’t going to try to fix something that isn’t broken, especially when it comes to their goalie tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Boston arguably has the best tandem in the NHL with Ullmark, the Vezina Trophy frontrunner, and Swayman putting up impressive numbers. Swayman is fresh off his second straight shutout for the Bruins, which helped him earn the league’s Third Star of the Week honors, while Ullmark picked up his league-leading 34th win with a 29-save performance against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has been using the goalies pretty evenly, especially of late with the end of the regular season approaching. And with the Stanley Cup playoffs right around the corner, it’s fair to wonder whether Montgomery will start to rest the goalie he plans to use in the playoffs.

“We don’t think we need to stray from it right now,” Montgomery told reporters after Sunday’s win against the Buffalo Sabres. “I always talk to goalie Bob (Essensa) and (general manager Don Sweeney) about what we think we should be doing to get our goalies to be in the best position to be ready. We’ll continue to do that, but the rotation’s been working really well.

“We don’t have to fix anything that’s not broken.”

It makes sense, especially given how well they’re both playing. Plus, if the Bruins can go into the playoffs with two very capable goalies, they have a good problem on their hands.

Ullmark is expected to get the start Tuesday night when the Bruins return to action against the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.