Bruins Notes: Boston Continues Third-Period Dominance In Win Vs. Rangers

BOSTON — Saturday’s matchup between the Bruins and the Rangers promised to be a star-studded affair, and it was Boston which came out on top over New York.

The Black and Gold took home a 4-2 win at TD Garden, which brought their winning streak up to 10 games. The B’s also improved to 25-2-3 on home ice.

The Bruins’ dominance this season not only can be seen through their goal differential, which improved to plus-105, but also their ability to close out games.

Boston was up 2-1 over the Rangers heading into the final period, but it outscored New York, 2-1, to seal the victory. The Bruins improved to an NHL-best plus-50 goal differential in the third period.

“We got to it,” Montgomery said when asked if his team got back to playing Bruins-style hockey. “I thought we played intelligently in the third. The first two periods, for whatever reason, our mental execution — us reading plays, making plays with or without the puck — was really slow. It’s a little understandable. We’ve played six games in nine and a half days. We’ve had a lot of travel. It wears on you. And you tell the early start, we didn’t mentally start with the 1:00 start time.”

Charlie Coyle added: “It’s all about finding a way. Of course, goaltending has been huge for us. Just finding a way with this group. Never panicking no matter what happens. Never getting outplayed, outshot, whatever the case is. Just sticking with it. No sense of … panic, I guess. Everyone’s calm. Everyone knows what the task is. If things aren’t working, you play a simple style. Play the right way, and it works out for us. I think, not always being perfect, just doing what it takes.”

The 10-game winning streak is the first double-digit winning streak for the Bruins since the 2013-14 team won 12 games in a row, according to NHL Public Relations.