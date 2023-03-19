Bruins Notes: Boston Thrilled To End Road Trip On High Note

Bruins veteran Brad Marchand shared before puck drop Sunday how Boston’s result against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center would go a long way in determining the success of the road trip.

Well, it’s safe the Bruins will enjoy their commute back to Boston after a dominant 7-0 victory in Buffalo.

“It’s good to end the road trip this way and it’s great to be shipping back to Boston,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after the contest.

After dropping their first two games of the five-game trip, and the questions that came with Boston’s unique stumble, the Bruins bounced back for three consecutive wins. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman earned shutouts against both the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday and Sabres on Sunday and Boston scored five or more goals in each of its last two games.

“I think we found another wind of energy and we started playing a more complete game, you saw five guys connected in all three zones, and I thought we got better and better each game,” Montgomery said.

The sentiments clearly were mentioned in the locker room.

“I think we knew we had one more and it would have been a good road trip if we got the win tonight and we’re excited to go home so we came out with a lot of jam,” Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton told reporters, as seen on NESN. “It was a great game.”