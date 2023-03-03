Bruins Notes: Boston’s Historical Milestone Result Of ‘Incredible Hockey’

As expected, over the course of an NHL-best season, the Boston Bruins reached yet another historic milestone Thursday night.

Boston demolished the Buffalo Sabres, making the night a complete nightmare for goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who allowed seven goals en route to a 7-1 Bruins victory at TD Garden, featuring a five-goal third period to further add insult to injury.

With the win, the Bruins became the quickest team in NHL history to 100 points. Doing so in 61 games played, Boston surpassed the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who previously held the record.

“It feels great to be a part of this hockey club and this group of young men that play incredible hockey with and without the puck and are really committed to being better every day,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s just been an incredible run.”

Boston’s effort was as spotless as could be.

Any possible chances of the Sabres fighting back were quickly shut down. Whether it was Jeremy Swayman keeping Buffalo off the net for the first two periods or Jakub Lauko coming through with goals in the final two frames. Montgomery saw a domino effect from how well the Bruins were able to protect the puck, ultimately translating into a dominant effort at the end of the night.

“How well we protected pucks,” Montgomery said. “That’s a team that comes at you in a lot of angles and they try and create a lot of turnovers. And I thought we managed the puck really well, which led to them defending a lot, which over the course of the game, led to a lot of good scoring chances by us.”