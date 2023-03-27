Bruins Notes: David Pastrnak Doesn’t Take 50-Goal Feat For Granted

With his elite goal-scoring ability, Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak has an array of moves to finish off a breakaway bid.

But with history on the line, as he barreled in on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen less than five minutes into the first period in Sunday’s 4-3 shootout win, Pastrnak never dipped into his bag of tricks. That’s because Pastrnak lost control of the puck.

Still, Andersen wasn’t expecting it and the puck still slid past him to put Pastrnak in an exclusive group as he became the sixth player in franchise history to tally 50 goals in a season.

“I don’t know how to do that on purpose,” Pastrnak told reporters with a laugh as seen on NESN postgame coverage.

Despite the optics of the milestone goal, it was a meaningful achievement for Pastrnak, who in the second period added a power-play goal and now is up to 601 points in his career after the two tallies.

Pastrnak was on the precipice of breaking into the rare club during the 2019-2020 season until the COVID-19 pandemic changed the complexion of the season. That helped put things into perspective for the talented ninth-year winger and made reaching the 50-goal mark even more significant accomplishment.

“It’s very special,” Pastrnak told reporters. “It’s better with the win. I came close a couple years ago. (But) you never know what can happen. I had plenty games to get there. And all of a sudden COVID happens. It’s definitely special. It’s been a long way. Obviously, a big thanks to all my teammates and my family. It’s pretty cool and even better to share it with the guys that I have here.”