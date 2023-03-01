Bruins Notes: Linus Ullmark ‘Absolutely’ Steals Win For Boston

Sometimes the story of a hockey game can be quite simple. The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames proved that with their barn burner Tuesday.

The Flames played a better game than the Bruins did, but Boston found a way to grab an eighth-consecutive win with some outstanding individual performances. Yes, we’re talking about Linus Ullmark again, who “stole” the game.

“Absolutely, he did,” Montgomery said postgame, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “If people didn’t know how good he was, they’ll watch this tape and know why he’s having such a fantastic year. He’s been the best goalie in the NHL this year.”

Ullmark made 54 saves on 57 shots, breaking the Bruins’ franchise record for saves in a game. The win was his 31st of the season, putting him on pace to match the franchise record in that category as well.

The 31-year-old spoke about his performance postgame.

“What should I say?” Ullmark asked. “It was a lot of fun. You never really want to get up to almost 60 shots in the game, but I’ll take it. We got two points and we’ll go home with a four-game road trip win streak. Love it.”

There’s no getting by the fact that the Bruins were retched in parts of this game, essentially begging Calgary to put them out to pasture. Instead, the Flames would leave the door open for yet another Boston win.