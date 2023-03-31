Bruins Notes: ‘Magical Season’ Leads To Presidents’ Trophy After 75 Games

BOSTON — Just about everything has gone the Bruins’ way this season, which proved to be true once again Thursday night.

Despite spending the vast majority of the season atop the NHL standings, there’s still value left in the final stretch of the campaign for the Bruins. That perception of the final few games scheduled was noted by Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery before puck drop when he elected to start goalie Linus Ullmark for a second consecutive time for playoff preparation purposes.

Going up against the Colombus Blue Jackets, who don’t have nearly as much to look forward to, the B’s found themselves in a far too familiar situation, trailing early, with a shot at the Presidents’ Trophy awaiting them at the end of the tunnel.

And thanks to Boston’s continued grit and never quit attitude, plus David Pastrnak keeping his foot on the gas through what’s been a career year, the Bruins were able to clinch after the 75-game mark.

“It’s been a magical season so far,” Montgomery said. “And we know the hardest part is ahead of us and we’re looking forward to our grind.”

While there was plenty of reason to celebrate following the 2-1 overtime win at TD Garden, Montgomery didn’t fail to acknowledge a few shortcomings the Bruins presented. Boston totaled 15 giveaways and also won four fewer face-offs (24) than Columbus.

On the one hand, those minor hiccups did add a slight element of difficulty against a subpar Blue Jackets team, but it also allowed the Bruins to provide the same level of play they have throughout the season.