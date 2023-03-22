Bruins Notes: Special Teams, Timely Saves Propel Boston To Victory

BOSTON — The Bruins returned home after their longest road trip of this season, defeating the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, extending their win streak to four games.

Despite missing one of their strongest penalty killers — Derek Forbort, who was injured blocking a shot in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets — the Black and Gold were a perfect three-for-three holding the Senators to just eight shots while on the man-advantage.

Boston was shorthanded late in the third period when Charlie Coyle was called for holding at 17:55. The Bruins held Ottawa to one shot on goal, even with the Senators pulling goalie Mads Sogaard for the extra attacker.

“The PK forecheck was really good,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said postgame. “I thought our defensemen and forwards did a really good job of pressuring their next pass, and we pushed them outside of the middle of the ice.”

The best penalty killer for Boston was goaltender Linus Ullmark, who improved his record to 35-5-0 on the season.

“Linus was outstanding, and he needed to be,” Montgomery said. “Unfortunately, we gave up a lot of good looks, a lot of odd-man rushes because of our puck management, and he bailed us out like he has all year.”

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Senators game