Bruins Pass Along Fitting Opening Day Message To Red Sox

The Bruins on Thursday will take another step toward wrapping up their 2022-23 regular-season schedule.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, will be on the opposite end of the spectrum only three miles away from TD Garden.

Five hours before the puck drops between the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Causeway Street, the Red Sox will kick off their new campaign with an Opening Day showdown against the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles. Not long before first pitch at Fenway Park, the B’s used their official Twitter account to pass along well wishes to their fellow Boston organization. The post featured a Winter Classic shot of Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak sporting old-school Red Sox uniforms.

“Baseball is back at the ballpark. Good luck this season, Red Sox!” the tweet read.

Baseball's back at the ballpark ??



Good luck this season, @RedSox! pic.twitter.com/Hb3Bo8LLxG — y – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 30, 2023

Every minute of Thursday’s Red Sox and Bruins coverage can be found on NESN. Coverage of Red Sox Opening Day begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, with first pitch to follow at 2:10 p.m.

As for the Black and Gold, pregame action begins at 6 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. Marchand, Pastrnak and company can clinch the franchise’s third Presidents’ Trophy since 2014 with a win over Columbus.