Bruins Prospect Mason Lohrei Signs ATO With Providence

Mason Lohrei made a decision that spells good news for the Bruins.

Boston on Friday announced the prospect signed an amateur tryout with the Providence Bruins, meaning Lohrei’s collegiate career at Ohio State University is over and he’s going pro.

Lohrei helped lift OSU to an appearance in the NCAA quarterfinals and was first among Buckeyes defensemen with four goals and 28 assists. The 22-year-old appeared in 40 games this season.

An ATO will give the Bruins a first look to see how Lohrei can make an impact for the remainder of the P-Bruins season and the playoffs as the AHL club prepares for a Calder Cup run while also giving Lohrei a chance to prove that he could be an impact player for the Bruins ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lohrei will give the Bruins size on the blue line at 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds and figures to be a crucial part of their future.

Charlie McAvoy went a similar route in 2017 when he left Boston University and signed an ATO with Providence. He debuted in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Ottawa Senators.

Might Lohrei take a similar path? We’ll likely soon find out but for now, he’ll report to Providence.