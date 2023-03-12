Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko From Providence On Emergency Basis

BOSTON — General manager Don Sweeney announced via press release the Bruins have recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence on an emergency basis.

The call-up comes after head coach Jim Montgomery said before Saturday’s win against the Detroit Red Wings he hopes Jakub Zboril will get a chance to play during Boston’s five-game road trip, which starts Sunday. He added he wanted another forward during that stretch, as well.

This likely signals Montgomery will start resting its stars and veteran players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The former was asked about the idea of rest during the final stretch of the season, and the Bruins captain said the team would be open in their communication with Montgomery and the staff.

Lauko has adjusted to his short stints in Boston while also performing well in Providence. The center has filled in when Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek were out with injuries, and he has scored five points in 12 games this season. His last outing was March 2 against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Black and Gold have an interesting final 18 games left in the season. They’ll be playing in multiple back-to-back games, including another matchup against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. So it shouldn’t be surprising Montgomery his thinking ahead and making sure his team is fresh for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins showed Saturday they have strong depth at every position, and Boston is a near lock for the Presidents’ Trophy, so it doesn’t have anything tangible to play for as the season nears its end.