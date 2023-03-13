Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko On Emergency Basis (Again) As Trip Continues

For the second time in two days, the Boston Bruins have recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence on an emergency basis.

The Black and Gold are in the midst of their longest road trip this season, and last week head coach Jim Montgomery said he planned to use both Lauko and defenseman Jakub Zboril at some point during the five-game trip.

Lauko has appeared in 12 games for the Bruins this season, most recently on March 2 against the Buffalo Sabres, where he potted two goals in a dominant 7-1 Bruins win, bringing his season total to three goals and two assists.

The winger has found success in Providence, notching 23 goals and 38 assists for 61 points.

The Bruins clinched a playoff spot Saturday after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 at TD Garden before heading to the Motor City for the second half of the home-and-home on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Bruins, they weren’t able to sweep the back-to-back, falling 5-3 to Detroit.

With four games in seven days coming up against the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and the Sabres, Montgomery plans to give some of the veteran players some rest as they gear up for the postseason and the hunt for the Original Six club’s seventh Stanley Cup in franchise history.