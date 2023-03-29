Bruins Sign Boston College Prospect To Entry-Level Contract

The Boston Bruins still await a decision from star-studded prospect Mason Lohrei, but that hasn’t stopped them from inking a deal with another college player.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday that the organization and Boston College product Trevor Kuntar agreed to a two-year entry-level contract that will begin with the 2023-24 season. Kuntar’s deal carries an annual NHL cap hit of $865,700.

The 6-foot, 195-pound forward spent the past three seasons at BC and put together a standout campaign this winter as the 21-year-old tallied 13 goals to go along with 16 assists for 29 points. In his three seasons in Chestnut Hill, Kuntar potted 28 goals and dished out 31 assists in 93 career games.

The Bruins originally selected Kuntar, who is a native of Williamsville, N.Y., in the third round at No. 89 overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

As the Bruins remain patience on a word from Lohrei, they get set to try to claim the Presidents’ Trophy on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.