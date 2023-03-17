Bruins’ Taylor Hall Takes Important Step In Injury Recovery

Taylor Hall has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury against the Vancouver Canucks in February, but the Boston Bruins forward took a big step Friday.

According to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, Hall, who’s on long-term injured reserve, was skating at Warrior Ice Arena for presumably the first time since sustaining his injury. Per the NHL, a player on LTIR is expected to miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

If Hall being placed on LTIR is retroactive to Feb. 25, he would be eligible to return Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. Given he’s not with the team and just began skating, it’s probably safe to assume Hall will not be in the lineup.

Still, it’s an encouraging sign for Hall, who head coach Jim Montgomery said suffered a significant injury, and the Bruins with the Stanley Cup playoffs about a month away. Hall became a staple on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

There never was a solid timeline put on Hall’s return, though general manager Don Sweeney and Montgomery said the Bruins were hopeful to have Hall back before the playoffs begin.

The Bruins will continue to carry on without Hall when they continue their road trip Saturday against the Wild. Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center is set for 2 p.m. ET on NESN.