What else could be more fitting this season than David Pastrnak scoring the overtime goal that not only lifted the Bruins to clinch the Presidents’ Trophy but also brought the team to a franchise-record 58 wins?

Before Boston’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, David Pastrnak was awarded 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Bruins First Star and left TD Garden with goal No. 53 under his belt.

