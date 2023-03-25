Bruins Were Unaware They Clinched Atlantic Division With Win

BOSTON — The Bruins are dialed in.

How dialed in, you ask? Well, Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning not only marked Boston’s 56th of the year — one away from tying the team record — but the Black and Gold officially clinched the Atlantic Division.

But it wasn’t front of mind Saturday

“You know, I forgot,” Montgomery said after the game, “because things were happening so quickly. (Dmitry) Orlov had his 700th game, (David) Krejci moved into fifth place all-time (for games played) as a Bruin. We talked about those things, we didn’t actually talk about the Atlantic Division. But it’s a tremendous feat with 10 games left.”

The Bruins all season have reached many milestones and has had individual players celebrated for a number of reasons. It’s no surprise clinching the division fell through the cracks.

Patrice Bergeron, who scored a goal in the win, shared Montgomery’s thoughts. When asked if clinching the division meant anything, Bergeron responded with, “the last game, you mean?”

When he was told the Bruins clinched Saturday, Bergeron said, “oh, did we?”