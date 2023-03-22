Bruins’ ‘World Class’ Talent Led To Nasty Game-Winning Goal

BOSTON — The Bruins are getting back to playing at a record pace, winning their fourth straight game Tuesday night.

The B’s left TD Garden with a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, capitalizing on a tremendous special teams performance for their 54th win. The goal that got them that win, however, was just a display of raw talent.

Jake DeBrusk cashed in off a sweet pass from Brad Marchand to put the Bruins ahead late in the first period. It was DeBrusk’s 23rd goal of the season.

Let's have another look, shall we? pic.twitter.com/veotxR1sAP — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 21, 2023

The goal, which would eventually be the game decider, was a popular topic of conversation postgame.

“I didn’t even think,” DeBrusk said of his goal postgame. “I just did it out of instinct. Obviously the pass comes, the pass has to make it there and once it does it’s a split-second decision. I just thought I could beat him with my speed.”

“That pass is world class,” Hampus Lindholm said. “JD comes in with that speed, it’s hard to defend. They do a great job and that was a beautiful goal.”