Bruins Wrap: Boston Blows Past Rangers To Win 10th Straight

The Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 4-2 at TD Garden on Saturday to improve their winning streak to 10 games.

The Bruins moved to 49-8-5 on the season, and the Rangers fell to 35-19-9

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a clash between top Eastern Conference teams at TD Garden, and the physicality was brought by both teams. Bruins newcomer Tyler Bertuzzi made his presence known when he notched his first point in his Boston debut. He tallied an assist on Charlie Coyle’s opening goal. Tomas Nosek scored a shorthanded goal to open the second period, and it appeared the Black and Gold were going back to their dominant ways.

But after review, Alexis Lafrenière potted a power-play goal to cut it to one, and both sides did what they could to keep the lead or tie the game up — those efforts were led by goalies Linus Ullmark for the Bruins and Igor Shesterkin for the Rangers.

That was until Patrice Bergeron came through with the insurance goal off a pass from Brad Marchand to put Boston up 3-1. Dmitry Orlov also notched an assist on the goal, which was his fourth straight game with a point. David Pastrnak scored another goal, and it proved to be enough to secure the win, even after Lafrenière’s second goal.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Coyle’s goal in the first period was his 12th of the season. He also provided an assist on Nosek’s goal, which was his 23rd of the season.