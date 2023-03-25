Bruins Wrap: Boston Clinches Atlantic Division With Win Vs. Lightning

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 at TD Garden on Saturday. The win clinched the Atlantic Division for the Black and Gold with 10 games left in the season.

The Bruins moved to 56-11-5 on the season, and the Lightning lost their fourth straight game, which dropped them to 42-26-6 on the season.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The tone for Saturday’s game was set from the jump. These two sides weren’t interested in exchanging pleasantries, and it was felt throughout the contest. Both sides had multiple power play opportunities, but Andrei Vasilevskiy and Linus Ullmark kept it a low-scoring matchup far into the second period. That was until Garnet Hathaway, who helped set the tone in the game, broke the 1-1 deadlock with a rebound goal off of Matt Grzelcyk’s shot.

The Bruins weren’t able to get an insurance goal to build a comfortable lead, but Boston kept the aggression gong in the third period, and Ullmark made multiple key stops to hold off a potential Lightning comeback.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Ullmark saved 26 shots that went his way. The Bruins goalie highlighted a strong performance from Boston’s defense.

— Hathaway scored his 12th goal of the season and his second in a Boston uniform.