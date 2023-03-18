Bruins Wrap: Boston Cools Down Wild’s Hot Streak In Thriller

The Boston Bruins won a thrilling game over the red-hot Minnesota Wild, 5-2, at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

The Bruins improved to 52-11-5 on the season, and the Wild dropped to 39-22-8

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston found itself in unfamiliar territory when it entered Xcel Energy Center as the team attempted to hold off its opponent’s hot run. But that was the case for the Bruins as Minnesota was 7-0-3 in its last 10 games and had a franchise record 14-game points streak entering Saturday. Boston held off the Wild thanks to key stops from goalie Linus Ullmark and two successful challenges from head coach Jim Montgomery that erased two Minnesota goals.

The Bruins’ stars also stepped up with David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scoring a combined seven points to extend their team’s winning streak to two games. The Black and Gold held their own in the physicality department, and special teams did its part as the Wild were held to 1-for-5 on the power play.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak scored his first power-play goal in 22 games Saturday. It was his 47th of the season, and the winger tallied an assist on David Krejci’s goal.

— Marchand was active with and without the puck all afternoon. He notched three assists against the Wild, which puts him at 39 in the season.