Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Winning Streak, Ends Woes In Carolina

Playing in Carolina hasn’t been kind to the Boston Bruins recently but they finally left Raleigh with a win Sunday by defeating the Hurricanes, 4-3, in a shootout at PNC Arena.
The Bruins, who extended their winning streak to seven games, improved their NHL-best record to 57-11-5 while the Hurricanes dropped to 47-17-8.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It felt like the Bruins were destined to lose yet again in Carolina — they came in with six consecutive road losses to the Hurricanes — especially when Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Hampus Lindholm were all ruled out for the contest and they coughed up a two-goal lead in the third period.
But David Pastrnak and Boston’s depth proved to be just enough to take down the Hurricanes.
Pastrnak shouldered the scoring load and the Bruins got plenty of contributions from those who usually don’t get much playing time. The latter had to bring a smile to the face of head coach Jim Montgomery, who said prior to puck drop he wanted his team to showcase its depth with three stars not playing.
The win over the Hurricanes served as a reminder, in case anyone forget, just how deep the Bruins are and that will certainly come in handy next month in the playoffs.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Pastrnak opened the scoring with his 50th goal just 4:43 into the first period to become just the sixth player in franchise history to reach the monumental feat. The star winger added a power-play goal in the second period.
— Sebastian Aho scored the second of the Hurricanes two goals in a span of 2:07 to begin the third period. It was Aho’s 33rd goal of the season.
— Jake DeBrusk ended things in the shootout as he beat Frederick Andersen after Charlie Coyle scored to send the Bruins home with a win.
