Bruins Wrap: Boston Pushes Back Rival Canadiens To Notch Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins welcomed in the Montreal Canadiens to TD Garden for the first and only time this season and earned a hard-fought 4-2 win Thursday night.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 55-11-5 while the lowly Canadiens dropped to 28-38-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Just seeing the sweaters of the rival Canadiens seemed to make the Bruins’ blood boil.

Boston didn’t back down from the Canadiens physical play as the Bruins doled out some punishment, including Brad Marchand landing some haymakers on Rem Pitlick after the Montreal forward took out Patrice Bergeron.

But the Bruins sometimes couldn’t keep that physical nature in check, evidenced by the seven penalties they took through the first two periods, with the infractions proving costly. A.J. Greer got a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Mike Hoffman in the face, which led to a Canadiens power-play goal. A hold by Garnet Hathaway in the second period led to another man-advantage tally by Montreal to keep them in the game.

The Canadiens definitely brought out a different side in the Bruins, who despite all their skill can play a tough brand of hockey. And they proved they can win that way, too.