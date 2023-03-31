Bruins Wrap: Boston Snags Thrilling OT Win Over Blue Jackets

BOSTON — The Bruins found themselves back in the win column after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins improved their league-best record to 58-12-5, winning the Presidents’ Trophy, while the Blue Jackets fell to 23-44-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite being down early, Boston once again managed to find a way to come out victorious, and it didn’t take very long. Once the Bruins spotted their first window of opportunity, they flipped the momentum in their favor for good.

The B’s, who went scoreless in the opening period of the night, capitalized on their very first power play opportunity, which came courtesy of a two-minute cross-checking penalty from Blue Jackets center Lane Pederson. Nearly a minute later, with 10:07 left in the frame, Tyler Bertuzzi evened the game up with a tip-in goal.

And thanks to the elite net defense from Linus Ullmark, which featured keeping Columbus off the scoreboard in the final two periods, Boston was positioned to supply the home crowd with the cherry on top. That’s when David Pastrnak entered the picture.

Just 41 seconds into overtime, Pastrnak sent the game into a final score.