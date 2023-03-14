Canada Vs. Colombia Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Canada and Colombia continue Pool C action in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday.

Neither team has won a WBC title or appeared in the championship game, and neither was viewed as a favorite to come out on top of Pool C.

Colombia fell in their contest against Great Britain on Monday night, allowing seven runs in a four-inning span. That marked Great Britain’s first WBC win ever and made for a gut-wrenching loss on Colombia’s end. But despite the loss, Colombia remains in the running in Pool C.

Meanwhile, Canada isn’t far removed from the jaw-dropping 18-run scoreboard attack displayed against Great Britain on Sunday night. That mercy-record victory notched an all-time WBC record for total runs scored in a game.

Canada enters with the third-best odds, trailing Mexico and the United States, to win Pool C at +600, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

When: Tuesday, March 14, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX