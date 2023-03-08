Cardinals’ Reported Asking Price For Potential Patriots Target DeAndre Hopkins

If the New England Patriots want to swing a trade for DeAndre Hopkins, there’s now a clearer picture of what it will take to land the star wideout from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals reportedly have set their trade price for Hopkins and it’s not looking all that expensive to land the three-time All-Pro receiver.

The Cardinals are looking for a second-round pick along with a conditional pick or player in exchange for Hopkins, according to NFL reporter Mike Jurecki. Jurecki also noted the Cardinals are more apt to deal Hopkins after free agency starts.

The Patriots have been linked to Hopkins for several months now, and even emerged as the betting favorite to acquire the talented 6-foot-1, 212-pounder back in late January. Patriots coach Bill Belichick even expressed his admiration for the player during an on-field encounter this past season when New England defeated the Cardinals in Week 14.

Hopkins also has familiarity with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien as the two spent six seasons together with Houston when O’Brien was head coach of the Texans. But O’Brien and Hopkins might not exactly be on the best of terms with Hopkins telling Sports Illustrated in 2020 he had “no relationship” with his then-head coach.

While there seems like there is a solid appetite from the Cardinals to trade Hopkins, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort, who spent 15 seasons over two stints with the Patriots in various scouting roles, spoke glowingly of Hopkins at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. Despite the praise, Ossenfort didn’t take a trade off the table.

New England trying to orchestrate a trade for Hopkins isn’t a far-fetched idea. The Patriots are in desperate need of a game-changing receiver and the five-time Pro Bowler could serve as an upgrade in a offense that was lackluster at best this past season.