Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Brushes Off Big Ovation From Boston Fans

Jaylen Brown put on a show for Celtics fans Sunday night.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined, the onus was on Brown to lead Boston in its matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden. The All-Star guard rose to the occasion and then some, scoring a game-high 41 points to go along with 13 rebounds in the Celtics’ 137-93 win.

Brown’s night ended with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter when Boston owned a commanding 33-point lead. Celtics fans gave the seventh-year pro a standing ovation when he checked out of the game, and Brown returned serve with a wave and some claps of his own. But when asked about the ovation after the game, Brown didn’t seem very moved.

“I just come out every day to do my job,” Brown told The Boston Globe. “That’s all I’m focused on.”

The warm reception for Brown came a few weeks after the 26-year-old candidly criticized a portion of the Celtics fan base, who he called “problematic” for the way they rip into players. In a separate recent interview, Brown also was noncommittal about his future in Boston.

But if Sunday night’s love fest was any indication, Celtics fans want Brown to sport green for a very, very long time.