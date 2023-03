Boston Celtics fans can take a collective deep breath.

Jayson Tatum took a nasty fall in Wednesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, causing alarm around the city of Boston.

Jayson Tatum catching bodies ? pic.twitter.com/CBEoWqvCGr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 16, 2023

Luckily for Celtics fans, Tatum not only got up unscathed but finished his dunk over NBA villain Rudy Gobert. Gobert would be called for a technical foul on the play.