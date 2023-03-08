Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Attributes ‘Situational Basketball’ To Cold Streak

BOSTON — The last three games have followed a consistently underwhelming trend for the Boston Celtics, and it’s been daunting.

They’ve fallen in each of their last three games entering Thursday night’s home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. And despite having shown signs of rediscovering that top-of-the-league form that they were entering the NBA All-Star break just a few weeks ago, the Celtics haven’t figured out how to close out games in the most crucial of situations. This has positioned the Celtics in a 2.5 game behind gap from the Milwaukee Bucks in the East prior to 7:30 p.m. ET. tip off from TD Garden.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla, who took accountability after Boston’s double overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, feels as though the C’s haven’t handled certain crunch-time situations up to par, thus resulting in a few gut-wrenching losses.

“Situational basketball,” Mazzulla said. “In the Knicks game, we probably could’ve went faster to get two possessions in the last 20 seconds instead of getting one. In the Cleveland game, could not use a timeout, try to get a quick two, maybe extend the game, foul. Maybe they miss one and we have one timeout.”

Mazzulla previously mentioned that, in hindsight, playing guard Derrick White would’ve been the better move late in the fourth quarter against the Knicks.

However, Mazzulla also recognized how poorly the Celtics have protected the glass. Speaking volumes to the much-needed return of defensive anchor Robert Williams, Boston has continuously struggled to weather the storm while awaiting his recovery from a hamstring injury — which occurred during the first loss of the cold streak last Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

“We lost the third quarter to the Knicks 11-5 (in offensive rebounds),” Mazzulla said. “We lost three quarters to the Cavs. Fourth quarter we lost 9-5. We gave up nine offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. So it’s all about situational basketball. Winning the end of quarters, winning the beginning of quarters. Getting back in transition. Rebounding on the other end.”