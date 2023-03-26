Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Discusses Traditions, Coaching Style

Leading two of the most well-known basketball franchises is challenging, but one that Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White not only accept but love.

“It’s a privilege to uphold a tradition and uphold an expectation that has been with the Celtic organization ever since it started,” Mazzulla told White.

Mazzulla and White discussed coaching, traditions and much more in a video provided by the Celtics’ official YouTube channel.

“The first word that comes to mind for me is just you have a responsibility to that tradition,” Mazzulla continued. “To the players before. To the coaches before. Just walking into the Red Auerbach Center gives you that perspective to understand how important the job is.”

The Sun have been in existence for 24 years, which is much less than the Celtics’ 77 years, but their history is just as rich in the WNBA.

“I look at it as a privilege to step into this position and have an opportunity to compete and to win,” White said. “Certainly, there are high expectations, but I embrace those, and I look forward to the challenge of that, and I think it’s not something that you shy away from. I think it’s something you use as an empowering moment.”

Both Mazzulla and White said the way they were coached as players has influenced how they approach coaching.