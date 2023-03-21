Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Noncommittal About Future In Boston

Celtics star Jaylen Brown will have a big decision to make in the not-so-distant future.

Brown has one year remaining on the four-year contract extension he signed with Boston in October 2019. A monster payday likely awaits the 26-year-old, who notched two All-Star selections after signing on the dotted line and has established himself as one of the NBA’s better two-way players.

One has to imagine the Celtics are interested in retaining Brown, and there’s a chance the feeling is mutual. But a lot can happen between now and the summer of 2024, so the California product is keeping his options open.

“I don’t know. As long as I?m needed. It’s not up to me,” Brown told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock about his future with the Celtics. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I?m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

This season could go a long way in dictating Brown’s future. If he earns a spot on one of the three All-NBA teams, Brown will be eligible for a supermax extension that would allow the Celtics to offer him the most money possible. If not, Brown likely would find the richest payday on the free-agent market next summer.

And if the stage is set for a 2024 free agency tour, you can bank on a resurgence of Brown trade rumors after the season.