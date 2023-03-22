Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Jokingly Sick Of Grant Williams’ Trash Talk

Like many basketball fans, Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams were glued into the NCAA Tournament this past weekend.

One matchup in particular piqued the interest of Tatum and Williams as their alma maters — Duke and Tennessee, respectively — went head-to-head in the second round.

The Volunteers got the better of Duke to end the Blue Devils’ season and advance to the Sweet 16, much to the delight of Williams.

And Williams, who is known to run his mouth on the court which can get him into some trouble, certainly didn’t hold back his trash talk around Tatum recently.

“It’s been tough,” Tatum told reporters with a smile following Boston’s road win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, per NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously, tough for my guys down there in Durham (to) lose in the second round. Felt bad for them. But losing to Grant, he already talk enough, so throwing gas to the fire didn’t help. Just some more (expletive) I got to deal with with him.”

Tatum might want to try to steer clear of Williams with the NCAA Tournament ongoing and especially if Tennessee continues their postseason run. The fourth-seeded Volunteers play again Thursday against No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

A win by Tennessee in that matchup will only give Williams more fuel and there’s no doubt not just Tatum, but the entire Celtics locker room will hear about it.