Celtics Wrap: Boston Ends Losing Streak, Cruises Past Trail Blazers

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics put their three-game losing streak behind them with a 115-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The Celtics improved their record to 46-21 while the Trail Blazers fell to 31-35 on their season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics were in dire need of putting together a complete four-quarter effort and that’s exactly what they did. This time, Boston countered one of the league’s best 3-point shooters, Damian Lillard, with a solid showing from beyond the arc that the Trail Blazers had no counter for. Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Sam Hauser led that charge, combining to knock down 12-of-24 shots from beyond the arc.

JT has 6 threes heading into the fourth!

Entering the fourth quarter with a 22-point lead, the Celtics didn’t buckle but instead preserved their lead. The C’s grabbed 15 rebounds in the game-deciding minutes while scoring 21 points.

By taking care of business, the Celtics allowed head coach Joe Mazzulla to play rookie J.D. Davidson, who last played for Boston on Feb. 14 against the Detroit Pistons.