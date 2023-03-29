Celtics Wrap: Boston Has Horrific Showing In Loss To Shorthand Wizards

The Boston Celtics were utterly outplayed and outworked Tuesday night as they were dealt an embarrassing 130-11 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

The defeat drops the Celtics’ record to 52-24 while the Wizards, who are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, improve to 34-42.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Any good vibes the Celtics cultivated with three straight wins of at least 20 points are long gone now since the setback to the Wizards was one of their ugliest losses of the season.

Washington was even without star Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, which should have made this a layup of a game for the Celtics, but it was anything of the sort due to a putrid effort.

The Celtics certainly looked past the Wizards and seemed disinterested for most of the night, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Washington shot 54.5% from the field and led by as many as 23 points. Boston offered little resistance, allowing the Wizards to score 62 points in the paint.

The abysmal performance forced Joe Mazzulla to do something he rarely does. He waved the white flag with 9:21 left in the fourth quarter as he replaced the starters with bench players.