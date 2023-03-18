Celtics Wrap: Boston Looks Closer To Dominant Form In Win

The Boston Celtics defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, leaving Moda Center with a 126-112 victory.

The C’s improved to 49-22, while the Blazers fell to 31-39.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics rolled into Portland and put together a good old-fashioned butt whooping on the Trail Blazers.

Well, at least for three quarters.

Damian Lillard, in all of his future Hall of Fame glory, was tremendous but not enough to take down a Celtics squad that was clearly motivated to put together a complete performance. After bookending a loss to the lowly Houston Rockets with ugly wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston nearly just that.

The Celtics did all of the little things head coach Joe Mazzulla has been asking for since they returned from the All-Star break. Boston grabbed 18 offensive rebounds, assisted on 29-of-41 made shots and won the turnover battle. That allowed them to build enough of a lead to old off an insane Lillard fourth quarter and take home a victory.