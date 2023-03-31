Celtics Wrap: Boston Punches East-Leading Bucks In Absolute Drubbing

The Boston Celtics bounced back from an ugly loss to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, leaving Fiserv Forum with a 140-99 victory.
The C’s improved to 53-24, while the Bucks fell to 55-22.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
This game was what we like to call a good ole fashioned butt whooping.
Boston, coming off a disgusting loss to the Washington Wizards, played this game at its own pace. The Celtics played through Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored a combined 70 points. Their dominance opened things up for shooters and aided one of Robert Williams’ best offensive performance of the season, allowing him to roll to the rim for three easy buckets.
Milwaukee? Well, they didn’t play very well at all. The Bucks were on the second night of a back-to-back and were unable to get anything going offensively in the second quarter, missing all 11 three-point shots and being outscored by 20 points in the stanza.
Things only ballooned after halftime, when these teams were forced to play things out despite the game being over already.
You may want to remember this game when these teams inevitably face one another in the NBA playoffs.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Tatum was the best player on the court in this one, making 8-of-10 shots from three-point range. He finished with 40 points and eight rebounds.
— Brown was tremendous as well, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists.
— Malcolm Brogdon stuffed the stat sheet in 27 minutes off the bench. He finished with 14 points, five assists, three rebounds and four (!!!) steals.
WAGER WATCH
The Celtics were even money (+100) to take home a win pregame at DraftKings Sportsbook, meaning a $100 bet would net a $200 payout.
UP NEXT
The Celtics will head back to TD Garden to play host to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Tipoff on the second night of the back-to-back is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.