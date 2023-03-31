Celtics Wrap: Boston Punches East-Leading Bucks In Absolute Drubbing

The Boston Celtics bounced back from an ugly loss to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, leaving Fiserv Forum with a 140-99 victory.

The C’s improved to 53-24, while the Bucks fell to 55-22.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This game was what we like to call a good ole fashioned butt whooping.

Boston, coming off a disgusting loss to the Washington Wizards, played this game at its own pace. The Celtics played through Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored a combined 70 points. Their dominance opened things up for shooters and aided one of Robert Williams’ best offensive performance of the season, allowing him to roll to the rim for three easy buckets.

Milwaukee? Well, they didn’t play very well at all. The Bucks were on the second night of a back-to-back and were unable to get anything going offensively in the second quarter, missing all 11 three-point shots and being outscored by 20 points in the stanza.

Things only ballooned after halftime, when these teams were forced to play things out despite the game being over already.