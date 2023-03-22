Celtics Wrap: Boston Runs Away From Upstart Kings To End Road Trip

The Boston Celtics concluded one of their longest road trips of the season by taking down the Sacramento Kings, 132-109, at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night.

The Celtics, who are now a full game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for second place in the Eastern Conference, improved their record to 50-23 while the Kings fell to 43-29.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It had been a frustrating road trip at points for the Celtics, especially with inexplicable losses to the lowly Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.

But against a Kings squad that doesn’t resemble what they’ve been in years past, the Celtics looked largely like themselves to emit a good feeling that they needed as they leave the West Coast.

Boston’s offense overshadowed the top-scoring offense in the league as the Celtics displayed pristine ball movement and only turned the ball over twice through three quarters. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both aggressive, too, and the starting unit fed off of it with all five starters scoring in double figures.

The Celtics put up 40 points in the third quarter and didn’t fall into their bad habit of coughing up a double-digit lead. It sure will be good vibes on the plane ride home for the Celtics.