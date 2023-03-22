Celtics Wrap: Boston Runs Away From Upstart Kings To End Road Trip

The Boston Celtics concluded one of their longest road trips of the season by taking down the Sacramento Kings, 132-109, at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night.
The Celtics, who are now a full game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for second place in the Eastern Conference, improved their record to 50-23 while the Kings fell to 43-29.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It had been a frustrating road trip at points for the Celtics, especially with inexplicable losses to the lowly Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.
But against a Kings squad that doesn’t resemble what they’ve been in years past, the Celtics looked largely like themselves to emit a good feeling that they needed as they leave the West Coast.
Boston’s offense overshadowed the top-scoring offense in the league as the Celtics displayed pristine ball movement and only turned the ball over twice through three quarters. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both aggressive, too, and the starting unit fed off of it with all five starters scoring in double figures.
The Celtics put up 40 points in the third quarter and didn’t fall into their bad habit of coughing up a double-digit lead. It sure will be good vibes on the plane ride home for the Celtics.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Tatum surely needed a bounce-back performance and he delivered one. A game after scoring just 15 points, the Celtics star netted a game-high 36 points on 14-for-25 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.
— Brown had a strong showing alongside Tatum as he tallied 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting while adding in five rebounds and four assists.
— Domantas Sabonis filled up the stat sheet for the Kings. The veteran big man posted a triple-double of 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
UP NEXT
The Celtics return to Boston for their first home game in over two weeks Friday when they host the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.