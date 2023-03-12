Celtics Wrap: Boston Staves Off Hawks Comeback Bid

The Boston Celtics outpaced the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, leaving State Farm Arena with a 134-125 victory.

The C’s improved to 47-21, while the Hawks fell to 34-34.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

As the final score would indicate, there was some “NBA All-Star Game” level defense displayed in this one.

The Celtics had a horrific time defending the paint, allowing Atlanta to hit 14 of 16 shots within six feet of the rim in the first quarter. The Hawks? Well, they just stink on defense. Boston did pretty much whatever it wanted and scored from all levels on their way to 69 first half points.

As they are known to do, the Celtics let their intensity dwindle once they built a lead and were never able to fully pull away. Sure, they led for the majority of the game, but found themselves in a five-point game halfway through the fourth quarter before Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon bailed them out.

Though the Hawks continuously bullied there way into offensive rebounds, the two Celtics hit shot after shot down the stretch to stave off another ugly loss.