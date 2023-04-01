Celtics Wrap: Boston Remains Poised In Close Win Vs. Jazz

The Boston Celtics defeated the Utah Jazz, 122-114, notching a second straight win Friday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved to 54-24 while the Jazz fell to 36-41.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics, who hosted a lackluster Jazz team, capitalized on the opportunity to remain in the win column, which they’ve previously struggled to do since the NBA All-Star break. To put it simply, they remained calm and collect to maintain control for most of the contest.

And while it wouldn’t be a 41-point differential like Thursday night’s against the Milwaukee Bucks, the C’s didn’t take their foot off the gas and allow the Jazz to battle back. The Celtics assembled a 12-2 run with three minutes to spare in the third quarter, which proved to be the foundation of Boston’s runaway push to the finish line.

Despite being outscored in the paint severely, 68-46, the Celtics connected on 17 outside shot attempts at a 33.3% rate while snagging a spare 19 points off 18 Jazz turnovers.

Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams combined for 32 of the reserve units’ 34 total points, also knocking down six 3-point attempts and dishing out nine assists.