Celtics Wrap: Boston Remains Poised In Close Win Vs. Jazz

The Boston Celtics defeated the Utah Jazz, 122-114, notching a second straight win Friday night at TD Garden.
The Celtics improved to 54-24 while the Jazz fell to 36-41.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics, who hosted a lackluster Jazz team, capitalized on the opportunity to remain in the win column, which they’ve previously struggled to do since the NBA All-Star break. To put it simply, they remained calm and collect to maintain control for most of the contest.
And while it wouldn’t be a 41-point differential like Thursday night’s against the Milwaukee Bucks, the C’s didn’t take their foot off the gas and allow the Jazz to battle back. The Celtics assembled a 12-2 run with three minutes to spare in the third quarter, which proved to be the foundation of Boston’s runaway push to the finish line.
Despite being outscored in the paint severely, 68-46, the Celtics connected on 17 outside shot attempts at a 33.3% rate while snagging a spare 19 points off 18 Jazz turnovers.
Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams combined for 32 of the reserve units’ 34 total points, also knocking down six 3-point attempts and dishing out nine assists.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jayson Tatum led the charge, scoring 39 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds to record his 31st double-double of the season. Tatum shot an efficient 12-of-16 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point territory.
— Talen Horton-Tucker helped Utah toward a competitive bid for the better part of the night, scoring 28 points with eight rebounds and seven assists.
— Derrick White added 17 points and grabbed two rebounds with as many assists, including a block.
WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the over/under of Blake Griffin’s rebound total at 5.5 with +110 odds on the Over. Griffin, who got the start, grabbed six rebounds by halftime, easily clearing those odds. A $100 wager placed on the six-time All-Star would’ve resulted in a $210 total payout.
UP NEXT
The Celtics will prepare to face off against fellow Eastern Conference rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Tuesday night for a regular season series finale. Boston will go for the 4-0 sweep. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.