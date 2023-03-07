Celtics Wrap: Grant Williams Crumbles With Game On Line Vs. Cavs

The Boston Celtics suffered a third straight loss, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in stunning fashion, 118-114, Monday night in overtime at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Celtics dropped to 45-21 while the Cavaliers improved to 41-26 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With three premier starters sidelined, somehow, someway the Celtics found a way to battle after playing a double overtime contest against the New York Knicks less than 24 hours before. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla ran with the starting lineup of Blake Griffin, Mike Muscala, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown against a healthy Cavaliers team that’s taken the C’s to overtime twice in three prior matchups.

And it worked… until the final seconds of regulation.

Grant Williams’ fourth-quarter trash talk to Donovan Mitchell backfired at the free-throw line, resulting in an utter failure when the Celtics needed him the most. Williams had a golden opportunity to give the Celtics a lead with under a second remaining. But after insinuating that he’d hit them both, he missed them both, sending the game into overtime.

On the bright side, the night spoke volumes to Boston’s depth once again. The bench — which consisted of Malcolm Brogdon, Williams, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard — did its part in keeping the contest competitive and uplifting the starters, combining to score 50 points with seven assists. On the defensive end, they racked up three blocks and a steal while limiting their turnover total to four. The reserves were also responsible for knocking down nine of the Celtics’ total 16 3-pointers, which made a late fourth-quarter Cavaliers 11-2 run around the three-minute mark sustainable.