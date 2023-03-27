Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Plays Leader In Strong Win Over Spurs

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics continued their homestand two for two, defeating the San Antonio Spurs, 137-93, at TD Garden on Sunday night.

The Celtics improved to 52-23 while the Spurs dropped to 19-56 on their season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With Jayson Tatum ruled out just ahead of tipoff due to a left hip contusion, the call for leadership was in place for fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown, which he answered.

By halftime, Brown’s scoring total had reached 26 points. He led the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, filling the much-needed void of Tatum’s absence against one of the league’s worst defenses. The Spurs, like many other Celtics opponents this month, had no answer once Brown found his rhythm.

JB turns on the spin cycle ? pic.twitter.com/Nt6u0w0nDb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 26, 2023

Brown positioned the Celtics so well that head coach Joe Mazzulla was able to grant the 26-year-old a much-deserved rest, pulling him with 6:34 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and unloading the bench.