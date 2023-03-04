Celtics Wrap: New-Look Nets Punk Boston In Furious Comeback

The Boston Celtics’ dominant stretch over the Brooklyn Nets ended on Friday, as they lost their first of the last 11 matchups with New York’s second team, 115-105, at TD Garden.

The C’s fell to 45-19, while the Nets improved to 35-28.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There’s no arguing that the Celtics are one of the NBA’s best teams, but it has become evident over recent weeks that they have an issue playing to the level of their competition.

The latest example of that came Friday, when Boston played with its food long enough for Brooklyn to keep things compelling, and eventually embarrass them on the parquet. The Nets, who are a solid team but have struggled to string together wins without a superstar, dominated the pace of play throughout the final five minutes of the first half and the entire second half, turning a once 28-point deficit into a 16-point lead.

The Celtics slowed their pace and were the less physical team, showing poor effort for most of the game.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla couldn’t seem to find a steady rotation, as he tried using Mike Muscala, Grant Williams, Luke Kornet, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser off the bench to mixed results. Ultimately, no one could improve the energy, especially after Robert Williams III went down with a hamstring injury, which put a stop to any hopes of building positive momentum.