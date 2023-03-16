Charleston Vs. San Diego State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

There always seems to be some NCAA Tournament fireworks when it comes to the Nos. 5 and 12 matchup, and Thursday’s contest in the South region between San Diego State and Charleston has the potential to be the latest example.

The No. 5 Aztecs, who enter with a record of 27-6, have won their last four games including the Mountain West Tournament title. Meanwhile, the No. 12 Cougars of Charleston, who enter the first-round matchup with a 31-3 record, have won 10 straight games and claimed the title in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

San Diego State enters Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., as a 5.5-point favorite with the total set for 142.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch San Diego State-Charleston online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Streams: truTV