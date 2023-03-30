Check Out Triston Casas’ Opening Day Nails For Red Sox-Orioles

Triston Casas has been donning nail polish since Red Sox spring training and he made sure to freshen up the color for Opening Day.

Boston begins its 2023 Major League Baseball season Thursday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles. This will be Casas’ first Opening Day with the Red Sox after debuting with the team last season.

Casas is expected to be a big part of the Red Sox for 2023 and beyond, and fans will get their first full-season look at the first baseman this year. The 23-year-old has a unique pregame routine, as well as an unorthodox approach when he served as the designated hitter in spring training.

Keeping the nail polish was something Casas was contemplating keeping during the regular season, and it appears he’ll do just that.

Triston Casas Opening Day nails pic.twitter.com/CE5hSasBIn — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 30, 2023

Casas never has shied away from showing his true personality, and we’ll see more of it this season with him being a regular in the lineup.

First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 12:30 p.m. on NESN.