Chris Sale Shrugs Off ‘Good, Terrible’ Red Sox Spring Training Start

Chris Sale didn’t have his best outing in a spring training exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles, but the veteran isn’t panicking ahead of Opening Day.

The Boston Red Sox lost 6-2 and Sale pitched five innings. In his third start, the 33-year-old left-hander gave up six runs on nine hits. He struck out two batters and walked one.

“In a way, it’s almost good to get that out of the way, try to be in some tough situations and have to be out there feeling like I felt, you know, and getting through it,” Sale told reporters, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “So just a good, terrible start in a way.”

On the results not matching his performance, Sale added: “It happens.”

The southpaw gave up two first-inning home runs but settled down and hit 95 mph and 96 mph with his fastball, according to Browne. So it should encourage Red Sox fans Sale is fine when it comes to his health.

His spring training performance also should not be cause for alarm since these exhibition games are to get players prepared for the regular season, which is likely what Sale meant on a “good, terrible start” and getting that kind of game out of the way now.

Corey Kluber will take the bump for Boston on Opening Day with Sale likely next on the rotation as the latter will hope for better results once they start mattering.