Christian Arroyo, Red Sox Lucky After This Awkward Adley Rutschman Slide

BOSTON — The depth of the Boston Red Sox came very close to being tested just three innings into their 2023 campaign with a scary incident involving Christian Arroyo.

It came as the Red Sox second baseman was caught up high after an awkward slide by Adley Rutschman caused the Baltimore Orioles catcher to kick Arroyo in the side of the face. Rutschman attempted to stretch a single into a double, sliding feet first into second before he had his right leg get caught in the dirt before his right foot came up and caught Arroyo.

Fortunately for both Arroyo and the Red Sox, the versatile infielder stayed in the game after a visit from manager Alex Cora and the training staff. Arroyo also held onto the ball after being hit, which resulted in an assist from third baseman Rafael Devers, who tracked down Rutschman’s single in short left field.

Boston already is short on infield depth with six infielders on their 26-man Opening Day roster. Yu Chang was kept on the roster as Boston’s utility infielder with Bobby Dalbec optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

