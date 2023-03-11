Clemson Vs. Virginia Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

A spot in the ACC Tournament title game is on the line when Clemson and Virginia collide Friday night at Greensboro Coliseum.

The second-seeded Cavaliers have already beaten the No. 4 Tigers this season, emerging with a 64-57 win less than two weeks ago.

Virginia got to this point in the conference tournament by dispatching North Carolina on Thursday night while Clemson had no issues handling NC State by notching a 26-point victory.

The Cavaliers yet again have the clear-best defense in the ACC, allowing just 60.4 points per game as they look to put the clamps on a Clemson offense that finished fourth in the conference in scoring with 76.2 points per game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cavaliers as a slight 2.5-point favorite in their rematch with the Tigers.

Here’s how to watch the Clemson-Virginia matchup online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 10, at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN