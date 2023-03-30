Colts Legend Hilariously Reacts To Fans Pestering Him About Lamar Jackson

A trade suitor has not emerged for Lamar Jackson, and this Colts legend wants fans to stop asking him to pursue the Ravens quarterback.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard opened to door for a potential deal with Baltimore, but owner Jim Irsay voiced opposition to fully-guaranteed contracts, like the one Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

The Colts opened up a significant amount of cap space this offseason, which is why they have been linked to the 2019 MVP. But wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne is tired of hearing about something he has no control over.

“Will y’all stop @’n me to tell the Colts to get Lamar,” Wayne tweeted Thursday. “I have no way of making your wish come true. Hell, I’m still trying to get my kids to listen to me, let alone a organization.

Sounds like the former All-Pro receiver has other problems he has in his life. Indianapolis also multiple options outside of Jackson it can pursue. The Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and can draft Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Whether or not those options are better than Jackson are questions for Ballard and Irsay, just don’t ask Wayne.