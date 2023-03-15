Corey Kluber, Chris Sale Discuss Red Sox’s Opening Day Decision

The Boston Red Sox have a 2023 Opening Day starter. It’s just not the obvious choice.

Despite the fact that Chris Sale — who has started for Boston on Opening Day twice — is entering a season ready to pitch for the first time since 2019, Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided to roll with Corey Kluber as his first starter in 2023.

That decision could have rubbed some people the wrong way, but it seems as though each pitcher is ready to roll with the choice.

“I had a funny joke,” Sale responded to questions about Cora’s decision, per Audacy’s “The Bradfo Show”. “I was going to say, ‘Either trade me or release me. I can’t work in these conditions.’

“No. (Cora) told me a while ago. Honestly, I really appreciate it. The last few Opening Day’s have been bittersweet for me, I guess. Opening Day is always a magical day, it’s like Christmas for baseball players. When you don’t get to play, it’s like showing up to Christmas with no toys… I definitely understood why he did that. I appreciate it, to be able to soak it in and enjoy that day as a whole, not have the stress of getting ready for it (is nice).”

Sale’s attitude toward the situation is certainly a positive for the Red Sox. The soon-to-be 34-year-old will now get to enjoy his birthday without preparing to pitch. The same can not be said for Kluber, who will view the honor as he always has.

“(I’m looking at it) the way I’ve always looked at it,” Kluber said. “Opening Day is a fun day regardless of if you’re pitching or not. It’s a new season and all that stuff, but at the same time, to pitch in Fenway wearing (a Red Sox) jersey is special regardless.”