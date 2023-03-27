Could Jets Switch From Aaron Rodgers To Lamar Jackson? GM Responds

The New York Jets are dug in on Aaron Rodgers and it doesn’t seem the recent trade request by Lamar Jackson is going to throw them off course.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas spoke with the media Monday while attending the NFL’s Annual League Meeting. Douglas, who shared the latest on the Rodgers’ trade pursuit, explained how it would be “disingenuous” to now switch gears to Jackson, who announced his request to the public Monday.

“We’re staying on our path we’re on right now,” Douglas told reporters when asked about Jackson, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. “We’re never going to operate in bad faith.”

Rodgers previously confirmed his intensions are to play the 2023 campaign for the Jets. However, the Green Bay Packers and Jets have been unable to agree to terms on a trade with both sides seemingly feeling as if they have the upper hand in leverage.

“There’s been some productive conversations,” Douglas told reporters. “We’re not where we need to be yet but I feel we’re in a good place. There’s no hard deadline. There’s not a ton of urgency from our standpoint but very optimistic.”

Douglas essentially confirmed a recent report the Jets did not want to deal their first-round pick in April’s NFL draft.

“Obviously, the 13th pick is a high pick in the round,” he told reporters. “You really have an opportunity to bring in a strong player.”