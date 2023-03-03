Could ‘Next LeBron James’ End Up Going Entirely Undrafted This Year?

Emoni Bates was touted as the “next LeBron James” in high school, but his college career has left NBA scouts with a wide range of outcomes.

The 6-foot-10, 170-pound Eastern Michigan forward gained notoriety on social media with multiple viral YouTube mixtapes of him dunking and showing off his flashy moves while playing in high school and in AAU against Bronny James.

LeBron James acknowledged Bates, and he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline: “Magic, Michael, LeBron … and the 15-Year-Old Who’s Next in Line.” It appeared like there was no limit to his potential.

However, Bates only played one year at the University of Memphis before returning home to Eastern Michigan. In October, he faced a felony gun charge where he pled guilty to a misdemeanor that included a sentence of 18 months of probation, according to Billy Witz of The New York Times.

The Eagles are 8-22, as of Friday, and would need a miracle to make it out of the Mid-Atlantic Conference, which means Bates will not get the spotlight the NCAA men’s tournament brings to prospects.

“It’s a shame. He’s a good kid,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, who recruited Bates to the Spartans before he rescinded his commitment in his sophomore year of high school. “Once we quit recruiting him, I wasn’t as involved, but I did follow him. Just the way he got pushed around and handled, this school and that school. I have no idea what happened at Memphis, but I feel he’s a product of the bad side of what’s happening to a lot of these kids.”

Bates’ father, E.J. Bates had his son enroll in his high school, Ypsi Prep Academy, after Emoni Bates won the state championship with the Lincoln High Railsplitters in his freshman year. The New York Times reached out for comment, but the Bates family declined as The Times pointed out how controlling E.J. Bates is of his son’s career.